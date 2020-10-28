|
05:01
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
Report: US government paid more than $2.5 million to Trump’s businesses
US taxpayers have paid more than $2.5 million to businesses owned by President Donald Trump since 2017, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.
The $2.5 million figure includes hotel rooms, function spaces, food, alcohol, and floral arrangements purchased by the federal government for official functions hosted at Trump-owned hotels and resorts, the Post found after reviewing government documents.
Last Briefs