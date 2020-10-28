|
04:44
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
France considering tougher restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
French officials said Tuesday that tougher restrictions are looming to counter an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, France24 reported.
President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation on Wednesday evening to present new measures, the presidency said.
Media reports said Macron might extend the curfew hours, possibly with a full lockdown on weekends, or else order targeted lockdowns for the hardest-hit regions.
