Bennett: Netanyahu and Lapid are wasting their time on nonsense

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett on Tuesday evening attacked both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, writing on Twitter, "Netanyahu claims that I will go with Lapid. Lapid claims that I will go with Netanyahu."

"In the meantime, we seem to be headed toward a third lockdown because they are both investing their energy in nonsense, and are not willing to put politics aside for a moment and work on what really matters - the coronavirus and the livelihood. What a disgrace," Bennett added.