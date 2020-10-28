Elkin: It is impossible to approve a budget by the end of December

Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday night, "It is technically impossible to approve a budget for 2021 by the end of December. Blue and White need to get a hold of themselves and not drag the country into elections from which they will not return to the Knesset."

Elkin added, "I hope that the Knesset will not approve Iranian laws that prevent a person from running for Prime Minister."