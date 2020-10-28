|
MK Tibi: There is no extremist Islam or extremist Judaism
MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) on Tuesday strongly condemned what he called the "Islamophobic" policies of French President Emmanuel Macron and the screening of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on government buildings in France.
In a Facebook post in Arabic, Tibi wrote that the cartoons depicting Mohammed are not freedom of expression but rather a violation of the symbols and foundations of the religious faith of Islam and are therefore invalid.
