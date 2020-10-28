MK Hauser: There's an agreement in place on shortening isolation period

MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday evening, “About two weeks ago, I reached an agreement with Prof. Gamzu on shortening the duration of the isolation to only ten days, subject to a coronavirus test. The Ministry of Health for some reason does not make a decision accordingly."

He added, "There is no doubt that if the Prime Minister had been sent to isolation last night, he would have moved heaven and earth to implement the agreements."