News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
Canadian province adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism
The Canadian province of Ontario has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism, The Toronto Star reported on Tuesday.
Government House Leader Paul Calandra said Premier Doug Ford’s ministers “took swift and decisive action” on Monday to recognize the definition even before the passage of legislation currently before the house.
