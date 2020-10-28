Police to compensate protester arrested outside A-G's home

Justice Idit Kleiman-Balak of the Bat Yam Magistrates Court ruled on Tuesday that the police must compensate Oren Simon, a demonstrator who was arrested in 2017 near the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, in the amount of 30,000 shekels.

According to a report in Haaretz, Simon was arrested for disrupting a police officer and harassing the public after he stood with a protest sign in the path that Mandelblit uses to walk to his synagogue, and was held overnight at the Hadarim detention center.

Simon sued the police for false arrest and the judge ruled that the decision to keep him in custody overnight was unjustified.