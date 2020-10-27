|
News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Trump: Up to 10 countries could normalize ties with Israel
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that additional peace agreements will be announced between Israel and Arab countries after the presidential election.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for a rally in Michigan, Trump said, “We have five but we really have probably nine or ten that are right in the mix. We’re going to have a lot — I think we’ll have all of them — eventually.”
