22:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Is peace between Israel and Qatar in the offing? Read more Ties reportedly warming between Israel and Qatar, Israeli officials say, but no peace coming just yet. Dr. Joshua Krasna speaks with ILTV. ► ◄ Last Briefs