21:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Is Israel ending the lockdown too soon? Read more Is Israel repeating lockdown easing mistakes? Prof. Arnon Afek, Dep. Director General of Sheba Hospital speaks with ILTV. ► ◄ Last Briefs