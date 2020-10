18:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Arch of Triumph area evacauted amidst Paris bomb scare The Arch of Triumph area in downtown Paris has been evacuated amidst a bomb scare. It is not known at this hour whether terrorists are responsible for the threat. ► ◄ Last Briefs