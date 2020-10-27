|
News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Matriarch Rachel's death forgotten amidst remembrance of Rabin's death
The Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rafi Peretz has turned to the MInister of Education Yoav Galant regarding remembrance of Rachel, one of the nation's matriarchs.
"Prime Minister Rabin was killed on the same day that Rachel died," Peretz said, "but in our schools we only talk about Rabin. It would be worthwhile to speak of Rachel on this day in our schools as well."
