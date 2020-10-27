Girls volunteering in hospitals warned about contacts with Arab staff

The Lehava organization that works to prevent Jewish romantic relationships with Arabs has issued a warning to girls volunteering in hospitals. The warning is directed towards girls who work as volunteers in hospitals as part of their National Service, an alternative to regular army service.

Much of the staff in Israeli hospitals consists of Arabs, including doctors, nurses, orderlies, and custodians. The concern of Lehava is that the girls working in close contact with Arabs will develop romantic relationships with them.