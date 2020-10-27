Delegation in Lebanon for second round of talks on maritime border

A delegation will meet in Lebanon for a second round of talks regarding a martime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The meeting will be held at a UNIFIL office in Lebanon and will be mediated by John Desrocher, United States ambassador to Algeria.

The impetus behind the talks is that once a border is definitively determined Lebanon will be able to search for fossil fuels in the sea in its own established territorial waters.

The talks also advance Israel's interest in expanding contacts with Lebanon which is still technically at war with Israel.