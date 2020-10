16:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Dr. Moshe Kantor reelected as European Jewish Congress President Read more Vote seen as a resounding vote of confidence in Dr. Kantor's leadership by the representatives of Europe’s Jewish communities. ► ◄ Last Briefs