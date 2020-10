16:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 George Soros’s negative interactions with the Jewish world Read more Prof, Ruth Wisse: This is one of the most difficult situations one can be in: when you have a Jewish anti-Jew attacked by antisemites,Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs