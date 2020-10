15:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 255 kindergarteners test positive for COVID-19 out of 592,000 255 kindergarteners have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a population of 592,00. 112 kindergartens out of a total of 21,000 have been closed. ► ◄ Last Briefs