15:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Chief Rabbinate gives kosher certification to imported soft drinks The Chief Rabbinate of Israel has given kosher certification to Coke Zero, Fanta, and Sprite soft drinks that are imported to Israel.