Min. of Def.: 'I hear Lebanese voices talking about peace with Israel'

In a tour of the northern border Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke of developments in Lebanon.

"I hear positive voices in Lebanon that are even talking about peace with Israel," Gantz said.

"This is happening while we are negotiating a maritime border with Lebanon. The citizens of Lebanon need to know that Hezbollah -- not Israel -- is their problem. If Hezbollah will act against the State of Israel, Lebanon will be the one to pay a heavy price. But we must be prepared for such a moment that I hope will never come," Gantz added.