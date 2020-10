14:04 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Gantz: If Hezbollah acts against Israel, Lebanon will pay the price Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited a military exercise in the north of the country and said "Lebanese citizens should know that Hezbollah is their problem, not Israel, because if Hezbollah acts against the State of Israel Lebanon will pay the price. I hope it will not happen." ► ◄ Last Briefs