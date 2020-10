12:03 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Israel gets new Coronavirus Czar to replace Ronni Gamzu Read more Prof. Nachman Ash tapped to lead Israel's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, replacing Prof. Ronni Gamzu. ► ◄ Last Briefs