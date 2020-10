11:32 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Prof Nachman Ash to be appointed corona manager instead of Prof Gamzu Prof. Nachman Ash will be appointed corona manager in place of Prof. Roni Gamzu, who will return to the management of Ichilov Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs