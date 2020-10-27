10:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Minister Ashkenazi meets with Greek defense minister Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met this morning with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos. "A few minutes ago, I met with the Greek Minister of Defense. We discussed important security issues on the agenda, including the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, the Iranian threat and the outlawing of Hezbollah. After an in depth discussion on the topics we brought up proposals for cooperation in the areas of security and mutual aid in times of emergency," Minister Ashkenazi tweeted after the meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs