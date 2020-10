10:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Supreme Court: Deliberations begin on government's alternate PM arrangement Read more Court begins hearings on petition against creation of the position of 'Alternate PM'. If Court rules against gov't, snap elections expected. ► ◄ Last Briefs