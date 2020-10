09:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 J'lem kindergartens to operate 6 days a week starting next week The Jerusalem Municipality has updated that it will return the kindergartens to operation 6 days a week starting next week. ► ◄ Last Briefs