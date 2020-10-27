07:51
  Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20

Saudi Arabia condemns illustrations of Muhammad

Saudi Arabia has issued a statement condemning illustrations of Muhammad, and against any attempt to link Islam to terrorism.

The statement was released on behalf of a Foreign Ministry official amid calls for a boycott of French products across the Muslim world following President Emanuel Macron's response to the murder of a teacher who presented illustrations of the Muhammad. However, France was not explicitly mentioned in the Saudi Foreign Ministry statement.

