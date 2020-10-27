|
07:27
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Survey: 24% of citizens trust state authorities can deal with virus
A survey conducted by the Home Front Command published this morning on Reshet Bet found that only 24% of citizens trust that state authorities can deal with the coronavirus.
The data also show that only 21% of the citizens understand the guidelines issued by the government regarding the coronavirus. When it comes to the atmosphere among the public - only 38% of citizens claim to feel a "national emergency" and 65% claim to be afraid of being infected with coronavirus.
Last Briefs