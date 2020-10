07:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 US believes it killed 7 al-Qaida leaders in Syria airstrike The United States believes it killed seven senior leaders of al-Qaida in Syria in an airstrike last week as the leaders were meeting near Idlib, U.S. Central Command said Monday, according to Associated Press. ► ◄ Last Briefs