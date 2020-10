06:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Report: Three Islamic Jihad officials contract coronavirus Senior Islamic Jihad official Khaled al-Batsh has contracted coronavirus, the Al-Quds newspaper reported on Monday. According to the report, the spokesman for the terrorist organization, Daoud Shihab, and another senior official, Muhammad al-Harazin, were also infected with the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs