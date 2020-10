06:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Report: Egypt promoting prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas Egypt is working to promote a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, Kan 11 News reported on Monday. According to the report, Egypt has asked Hamas not to involve Turkey in the matter, given the rapprochement between Hamas and Ankara. ► ◄ Last Briefs