|
06:03
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Kamala Harris: Republicans denies the will of the American people
Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris blasted the Republicans following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions. We won’t forget this,” she tweeted.
Last Briefs