News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Daughter of Lebanese President open to peace with Israel
Claudine Aoun, daughter of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun and head of the National Commission for Lebanese Women, has said she is open to a peace treaty with Israel once the disputes between the two countries have been resolved, i24NEWS reported Monday.
In televised remarks a day earlier, Aoun stressed that the country had to tackle a host of problems to solve its economic crisis.
