News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Clinton after Republicans confirm Coney Barrett: Vote them out
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday blasted Senate Republicans after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court and urged the public to “vote them out”.
"Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans' health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out," tweeted Clinton.
