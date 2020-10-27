04:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Coney Barrett: I'll rule with strict independence Amy Coney Barrett promised on Monday night to rule from the Supreme Court bench with strict independence. “It is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences. In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside. By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them,” she said at her swearing in ceremony at the White House. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs