News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Judge throws out lawsuit against Maryland's anti-BDS bill
A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit in which a Muslim civil rights group sought to block the state of Maryland from enforcing its ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel, The Associated Press reported.
US District Judge Catherine Blake didn’t reach a decision on whether the executive order that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed in October 2017 is constitutional.
