News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Czech government orders curfew amid surge in coronavirus cases
The Czech government on Monday ordered a 9:00 p.m. curfew and a limit of retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
The curfew will be in place from October 28 to November 3 and will last until 5:00 a.m. each day. Exemptions include travel for work or family visits. Retail shops still running under current restrictions must also close by 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays, with exceptions for gas stations, pharmacies or shops at train stations and other travel points.
