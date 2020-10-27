Czech government orders curfew amid surge in coronavirus cases

The Czech government on Monday ordered a 9:00 p.m. curfew and a limit of retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

The curfew will be in place from October 28 to November 3 and will last until 5:00 a.m. each day. Exemptions include travel for work or family visits. Retail shops still running under current restrictions must also close by 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays, with exceptions for gas stations, pharmacies or shops at train stations and other travel points.