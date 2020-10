03:01 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 'Lethal Arrow': Massive IDF drill simulating war with Hezbollah Read more Amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, IDF launches massive war simulation, preparing for possible conflict with Hezbollah. ► ◄ Last Briefs