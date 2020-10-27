|
01:15
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20
Hamas releases three arrested for Zoom conference with Israelis
Gaza’s Hamas authorities on Monday released three Palestinian Arab peace campaigners who were jailed last April for holding an online video conference with Israeli participants, The Associated Press reports.
Rami Aman, 39, was detained in April along with seven members of his Gaza Youth Committee group after holding a two-hour Zoom meeting. The event drew dozens of peace activists, including Israelis.
Last Briefs