00:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Cheshvan 9, 5781 , 27/10/20 Political repercussions of normalization between Israel, Sudan Read more Dayan Center's Dr. Nir Boms and Begin-Sadat Center's Dr. Yechiel Shabi speak with ILTV about the implications of Israel-Sudanese peace. ► ◄ Last Briefs