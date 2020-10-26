22:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Dep J'lem Mayor invites Bahrain jouranlist featured on Arutz Sheva After reading the Arutz Sheva interview in which Ahdeya's expressed her desire to come to Tel Aviv for Chanukkah, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, has just extended an invitation for her to also visit the Jewish capital on her trip. Click here for the complete interview with Ahdeya Ahmed AlSayed, Head of the Bahrain Journalism Association ► ◄ Last Briefs