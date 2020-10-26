Israel rejects comparison between Mohammad cartoons, Nazi Germany

Israel foreign ministry said Israel rejected the comparison between the struggle against Islamist extremism in France and Nazi policy and racism against Jews in Europe prior to World War II.

"Israel rejects the disgusting comparison made between the struggle against Islamist extremism in France, and Nazi policy and racism against Jews in Europe before World War II. The call for a total boycott of French products is no more than a cynical political exploitation of freedom of expression that incites hatred, and is similar to the hypocritical calls for boycotts of Israeli goods," read a statement on its behalf.