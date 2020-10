21:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 'When we were younger, in school, Israel was a demon' Read more 'As we grew older, we realized that we can think and decide on our own': Ahdeya Ahmed AlSayed, Head of the Bahrain Journalism Association. ► ◄ Last Briefs