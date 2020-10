19:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Yaakov Hagoel: We'll unite around values of the people and Land Read more WZO Chairman-elect: 'We worked hard for majority for national camp, but since end of Congress we've been one Zionist Organization.' ► ◄ Last Briefs