19:22 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Shaked acknowledges Bennett eyeing leadership role MK Ayelet Shaked explained the decision to push MK Naftali Bennett's candidacy for prime minister. "The citizens of Israel deserve an excellent government. Bennett needs to be the next prime minister. If there is an election, we need to present a governmental alternative. We're not to be taken for granted," Shaked said in an interview to Kann Beit. ► ◄ Last Briefs