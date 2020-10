18:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 70-yr-old Israeli succumbs to corona A 70-year-old Kfar Nahaf resident died of complications arising from the coronavirus today (Mon) at the Nehariya Hospital. The patient had suffered of a number of background illnesses and had been placed on ventilator over the past 12 days. ► ◄ Last Briefs