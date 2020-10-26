Poll: Bennett's Yamina leading Likud

A survey by the Direct Polls Research Institute reported on Channel 12 News asked more than 600 Israelis whom they'd pick for prime minister if elections were held today - Binyamin Netanyahu or Naftali Bennett.

According to the data compiled, Bennett would get 31.4% of the votes, compared to 28.6% for the prime minister. 35% of the respondents answered that they would not support either of the two.

The Research Institute noted that the main conclusion from the survey is that "Naftali Bennett is stabilizing his place as an alternative to Netanyahu while brushing aside everyone else."