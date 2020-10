17:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 State Comptroller's Report: Hundreds of thousands sent into unnecessary isolation Read more Health Ministry invested NIS 112 million to purchase 2.4 million kits for serological tests, but plans to perform only 300,000 tests. ► ◄ Last Briefs