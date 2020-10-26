Min of Health: 3 Corona carriers on flights from Turkey to Israel

The Ministry of Health released a report regarding three verified coronavirus carriers from Israel who returned to the country via Turkey.

One of the patients returned onboard Turkish Airlines Flight 7710 from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, which took off on Oct 21 at 10:45pm and landed on Oct 22 at Ben Gurion Airport.

Passengers aboard the flight have been requested to enter quarantine until Nov 11 in accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines.

A second patient returned via Turkish Airlines flight 0784 from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, which took off on Oct 20 at 7:40am from Istanbul and landed at Ben Gurion Airport at 10:00am of the same day.

Passengers aboard that plane have also been asked to enter isolation until Nov 3.