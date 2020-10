16:21 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Haredi students help elderly Read more Students of haredi Hesder Yeshiva B'Tzavta volunteer with elderly just before enlistment. Rosh Yeshiva: 'I'm proud of the students.' ► ◄ Last Briefs